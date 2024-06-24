Morgan Stanley Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $54.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.42. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

