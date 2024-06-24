Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $400.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.09.

ACN opened at $308.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.15 and its 200-day moving average is $337.29. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

