MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $570.53.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

MSCI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $486.32 on Wednesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

