National Bankshares Reiterates C$104.00 Price Target for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned a C$104.00 price target by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$89.48. The company had a trading volume of 225,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.07. The company has a market cap of C$44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,279 shares of company stock worth $14,709,636. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

