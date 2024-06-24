Navalign LLC Buys 334 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,530. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.