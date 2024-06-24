Navalign LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 161.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.36. 2,360,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,512. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

