Navalign LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.3% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 28.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 121.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Shares of AMGN traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,446. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

