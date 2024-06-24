Navalign LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.17. 2,799,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,108. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

