Navalign LLC Purchases 805 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,461,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,368. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

