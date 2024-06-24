Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

