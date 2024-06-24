Navalign LLC Sells 178 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Navalign LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.13.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $607.81. 566,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $609.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $560.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

