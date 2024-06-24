Navalign LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,138.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 246,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FQAL stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $61.33. 29,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

