Navalign LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,299,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 299.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.19. 1,040,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,799. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

