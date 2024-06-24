Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

SVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Stock Down 1.4 %

About Silvaco Group

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $17.29 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.