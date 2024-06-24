Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

TLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01. Telos has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telos by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Telos by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 816,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Telos by 69.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 252,189 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

