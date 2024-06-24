NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $208.70 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $208.70 million and $3.95 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00009458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,920,596 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 5.50285137 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,871,357.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.