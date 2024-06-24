NFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,404.14 or 0.99941305 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00078398 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

