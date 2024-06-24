NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.40. 10,026,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55,094,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $12,361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.