NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.40. 10,026,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55,094,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $12,361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
