Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM) Director Acquires C$21,819.60 in Stock

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) Director Sandy James Macdougall acquired 69,600 shares of Noram Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,819.60.

Sandy James Macdougall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Sandy James Macdougall bought 25,000 shares of Noram Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$4,550.00.

Noram Lithium Trading Down 17.8 %

Noram Lithium stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 6.92. Noram Lithium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

