Norwegian Cruise Line Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 55,904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 38,128 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,460.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 456,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081,422. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

