Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STZ traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.13. 1,077,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,546. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.31 and a 200 day moving average of $253.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

