Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

