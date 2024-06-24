Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $162.29. 422,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,437. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.