Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 2.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.18. 44,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,552. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $248.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

