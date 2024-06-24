Nova R Wealth Inc. Invests $730,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.96. 2,550,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $424.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.25 and its 200-day moving average is $452.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,894,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,811,390. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

