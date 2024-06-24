Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,656,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,195. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

