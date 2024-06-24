Nova R Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.16. 501,787 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

