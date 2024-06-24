Numbers Protocol Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $31.99 million and $964,327.14 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.05828351 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $641,285.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

