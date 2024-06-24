Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

