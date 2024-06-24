OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $48.43 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. OMG Network has a market cap of $48.43 million and $12.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.