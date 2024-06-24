OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Head-To-Head Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OppFi alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and AMTD Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $508.95 million 0.73 -$1.00 million $0.06 55.84 AMTD Digital $33.07 million 21.13 $41.74 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OppFi.

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OppFi and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OppFi beats AMTD Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.