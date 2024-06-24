O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,123.64.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,081.79 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,019.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,030.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

