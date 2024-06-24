Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 5.4%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 392,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 708,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after buying an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 61.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 169,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

