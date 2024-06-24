Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Carlson Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,991 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $92,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,278 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.