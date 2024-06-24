Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 2,204 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,141,000 after purchasing an additional 301,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 36,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.22. 1,268,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,963. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

