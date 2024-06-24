Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 18,273 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 30.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. 2,745,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,264. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

