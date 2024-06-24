Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 601 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 53.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 132,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.