Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 242.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $52.66. 1,714,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

