Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 83.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,166,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Tesla stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,894,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,777,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $582.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.68.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

