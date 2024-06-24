Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. 2,077,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.