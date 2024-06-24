Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,898,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,921,773. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. The company has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

