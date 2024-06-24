PAID Network Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $21.05 million and $38,188.56 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07254396 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $20,342.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

