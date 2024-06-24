Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTN opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.