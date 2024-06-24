Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer John B. Williams Sells 11,929 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00.

John B. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56.

On Wednesday, April 10th, John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of POU traded up C$1.05 on Monday, reaching C$31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,480. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$24.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.53.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$415.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

