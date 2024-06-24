PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 0.6%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.06 and last traded at $142.97. Approximately 1,355,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,851,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.