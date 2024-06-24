Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.