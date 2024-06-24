Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $127.12. 840,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

