Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 36,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,373. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $359,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $359,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,305 shares of company stock worth $150,686 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

