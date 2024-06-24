PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.00

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.03), with a volume of 94233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PensionBee Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,180.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other PensionBee Group news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of PensionBee Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £31,565.31 ($40,108.40). In other news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87), for a total value of £31,565.31 ($40,108.40). Also, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £419,786.10 ($533,400.38). Company insiders own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About PensionBee Group

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.