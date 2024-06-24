PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,110. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

